Aerial view of Xiapu mudflat in Fujian Province

Photo taken on July 28, 2017 shows the aerial view of the intertidal zone in Xiapu county of southeastern China's Fujian province. A small region along the southeast China coastline, Xiapu has the largest mudflat in the country, encompassing 40 square kilometers and more than 400 kilometers of coastline. It was listed by CNN as one of 40 beautiful places to visit in China in 2013. Photo: China News Service

