Chongqing issues red alert for high temperatures

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/29 17:04:33

A citizen uses a fan to shade sunshine in Jiangbei District in Chongqing, southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua


 

A man carries goods in Jiangbei District in Chongqing,southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua


 

A municipal worker works in Jiangbei District in Chongqing,southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua


 

A food delivery driver rides in Jiangbei District in Chongqing, southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus