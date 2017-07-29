Chongqing issues red alert for high temperatures

A citizen uses a fan to shade sunshine in Jiangbei District in Chongqing, southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua

A man carries goods in Jiangbei District in Chongqing,southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua

A municipal worker works in Jiangbei District in Chongqing,southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua

A food delivery driver rides in Jiangbei District in Chongqing, southwest China, July 28, 2017. A red alert for high temperatures was issued by Chongqing meteorological observatory on Friday, as some areas saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Xinhua