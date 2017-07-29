China's first captive-bred green turtles hatch

The first batch of green turtles born through captive breeding on a beach in Guangdong Province. The Ocean and Fisheries Department in Guangdong Province announced that the turtles were born on July 24, with 91 out of 99 eggs hatched, a success rate of 91.9. Photo: China News Service

