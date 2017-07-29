Coming face to face with Tibetan macaques

Tibetan macaques barring the way in the Legbo Valley, Cona County, Tibet Autonomous Region. Renowned as a "natural oxygen bar", the Legbo Valley is a magnet for tourists, with its magical weather of "four seasons coexisting on one mountain, and different weather conditions all within five kilometers." July 21, 2017. Photo: China Plus

A Tibetan macaque barring the way in the Legbo Valley, Cona County, Tibet Autonomous Region. Renowned as a "natural oxygen bar", the Legbo Valley is a magnet for tourists, with its magical weather of "four seasons coexisting on one mountain, and different weather conditions all within five kilometers." July 21, 2017. Photo: China Plus

A Tibetan macaque barring the way in the Legbo Valley, Cona County, Tibet Autonomous Region. Renowned as a "natural oxygen bar", the Legbo Valley is a magnet for tourists, with its magical weather of "four seasons coexisting on one mountain, and different weather conditions all within five kilometers." July 21, 2017.Photo: China Plus

Tibetan macaques barring the way in the Legbo Valley, Cona County, Tibet Autonomous Region. Renowned as a "natural oxygen bar", the Legbo Valley is a magnet for tourists, with its magical weather of "four seasons coexisting on one mountain, and different weather conditions all within five kilometers." July 21, 2017.Photo: China Plus