Beijing shuts down low-grade factories in Tongzhou

Beijing's Tongzhou subsidiary administrative center has shut down over 130 factories in an overhaul of industrial structure to build a green city.



A total of 138 factories have been shut down, with a further 12 to be closed by the end of this year, the Tongzhou district government said Saturday.



A total of 1,308 companies failed environmental standards and have been renovated. Four wholesale markets for construction materials and house appliances have been shut down.



By 2020, the Tongzhou government will dismantle 13 wholesale markets and replace them with farm produce booths.



Starting from the end of this year, Beijing municipal government agencies will move their offices out of downtown Beijing to Tongzhou in the southeast of the city.

