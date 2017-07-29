China to hold military parade to mark PLA 90th birthday

China will hold a military parade at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 9:00 am Sunday, in celebration of the 90th birthday of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Xi Jinping
, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, state president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will inspect the troops and deliver an important speech.
The event will be broadcast live by the China National Radio, China Central Television and China Radio International.