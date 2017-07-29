Jiangsu elects new governor

Wu Zhenglong was elected governor of eastern China's Jiangsu Province Saturday.



He was elected at the sixth session of the 12th Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress.



Wu, a native of the provincial capital Nanjing, was born in 1964. He worked as deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiangsu provincial committee and secretary of CPC Nanjing municipal committee from October 2016.



He was appointed vice governor and acting governor of Jiangsu in late May.

