Xi urges enhanced army-to-army exchange to boost world peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping
said he hopes the Chinese army to deepen exchanges with armies of other countries to advance global military cooperation and further contribute to world peace.
International military cooperation boosts strategic mutual trust as well as global and regional peace and stability, Xi said in a congratulatory video sent to the Russia-initiated International Army Games 2017 as it convenes here Saturday.
Xi, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), sent his greetings to attendees on behalf of the Chinese government and the CMC in the video.
The International Army Games 2017, which runs through August 12th, comprises of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.