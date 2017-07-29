Xi calls for cooperation on fighting desertification

Chinese President Xi Jinping
has called for closer cooperation on fighting desertification among countries and regions taking part in the Belt and Road
Initiative.
He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the sixth Kubuqi International Desert Forum that kicked off Saturday in the Kubuqi Desert in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Desertification is a severe challenge facing the global community, Xi said, adding preventing and controlling desertification is a great cause that benefits both the current and future generations.
He said China has always attached great importance to combating desertification and made remarkable achievements.
Kubuqi is a good example of China's success in containing desertification and China offers its experience with the international community, Xi said.
He noted that since its founding ten years ago the forum had become an important platform for nations to exchange experiences in combating desertification and achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
As the theme of this year's forum is "Greening the Belt and Road, Sharing the desert eco-economy," Xi said it is of great significance to strengthen cooperation in the prevention and control of desertification among countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes.
He urged delegates to the meeting to pool their wisdom and contribute to the building of a green Belt and Road and improvement of global ecological environment.