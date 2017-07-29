Pakistan's ruling party PML-N names Shehbaz Sharif as country's new prime minister

Pakistan's ruling party PML-N has decided to name Shehbaz Sharif, chief minister of Punjab Province, as the country's new prime minister.



The decision was announced by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after a meeting of the PML-N's parliamentarians, which was held here on Saturday.



The meeting has also decided to name former Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country's interim prime minister before the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif is approved by the National Assembly.

