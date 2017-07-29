Egypt's Sisi highlights anti-terror security efforts in North Sinai

Egyptian President Sisi met Saturday with leaders of Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) over the security situation in North Sinai amid an ongoing anti-terror security campaign, official MENA news agency reported.



Sisi, who is also SCAF top leader, reviewed the security measures by the armed forces to clear North Sinai of terrorists and maintain stability in the province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.



The president hailed the military efforts in foiling recent terror attempts targeting security checkpoints in North Sinai.



The meeting, chaired by Sisi, was attended by Defense Minister Sedqi Sobhi, Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy and other military senior officials.



Sisi commended the recent development and upgrade of the armed forces, including the establishment of the region's largest military base in the northwestern coastal province of Marsa Matrouh.



The Egyptian army has recently received two more Rafale fighter jets from France as the fourth batch of a deal signed in February 2015, raising the number of the French-made warplanes delivered to Egypt to 11 out of a total of 24 stated in the deal.



The most populous Arab state has been suffering growing terror activities following the military removal of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and his now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.



Most of the anti-government terrorist activities were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to the Islamic State.



Terror attacks used to be centered in restive North Sinai before spreading nationwide, which have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers over the past few years.



Meanwhile, the Egyptian military in cooperation with the police killed hundreds of militants and arrested a similar number of suspects as part of the country's anti-terror war declared in 2013 by Sisi, who was the army chief then, following Morsi's removal.

