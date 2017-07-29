Typhoon Nesat makes landfall in Taiwan

Typhoon Nesat made landfall in Taiwan's Yilan county Saturday evening, and warning for another tropical storm was also issued on the island.



Nesat, the ninth typhoon this year, hit Yilan at 7:10 p.m. at Su'ao township, the island's weather agency said, predicting that the center of the storm will leave Taiwan early Sunday morning.



The agency also issued sea and land warnings for the tenth typhoon, which formed earlier the day and was moving toward Taiwan.



It is for the first time in 50 years that dual tropical storms are likely to hit Taiwan almost simultaneously.



According to the agency, after the landfall, Typhoon Nesat was moving northwestwardly at a speed of 18-15 kilometers per hour.



The tenth typhoon is forecast to hit southern part of Taiwan around Sunday noon, according to the weather agency.



Many cities and counties in Taiwan announced the closure of schools and offices. Various flights were canceled or delayed. Several highways including a freeway from Su'ao to Hualien were suspended, according to the transport bureau.

