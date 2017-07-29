Cambodian PM sets date for general election

Cambodia has set Sunday, July 29, 2018 as the date for the sixth general election, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday and released to the media on Saturday.



"Minister in charge of the Council of Ministers, interior minister, economy and finance minister, all ministers, and heads of all relevant institutions must carry out this decision with high efficiency from the date of signature," he said.



The Southeast Asian country holds general election once in every five years.



In the last general election on July 28, 2013, the prime minister's ruling Cambodian People's Party won 68 parliamentary seats against 55 seats for the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party in the 123-seat National Assembly.

