Former Serbian diplomat completes post in China

Maja Stefanovic, the counselor of the Serbian Embassy in Beijing Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Having been in China as the counselor of the Serbian Embassy in Beijing for over five years, Maja Stefanovic has finished her post and returned home in July.



During her stay, she and her colleagues at the Embassy witnessed the best period of bilateral relations and directly participated in eight of the highest-level mutual visits of presidents and prime ministers and many high-level bilateral visits in fields including economy, trade and culture. Stefanovic will work in an Asian department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Serbia, covering China-related affairs, from which her experiences and memories of China can be sustained.



To every diplomat, the time for departure is always hard. To Stefanovic, this feeling not only applied to her but to her 12-year-old daughter as well. Before her departure, we had a talk about her working and living experiences in China.



Stefanovic's first visit to China was in 1994 when she received a scholarship from the Chinese government through a yearly exchange scholarship program between the two countries. She studied at Liaoning Normal University in Liaoning Province where she spent a year studying Chinese. By the time she was posted as the counselor, China was a familiar country to her. Her daughter Katarina came along with her.



Like many other foreigners, the historical places such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City were interesting to her, but what captured her heart the most was the people.



"When I talked to them about my country, people would immediately think of Yugoslavia, which was an important part of history to us," she said.



At that time, her Chinese was still at a beginning level, but she soon felt at ease after moving to China.



"When you speak Chinese with the Chinese people, however bad your Chinese is, they will still appreciate that you have been trying to learn their language to get to know more about their culture," Stefanovic said.



She liked to meet and talk to people everywhere she went. Even when she went to the hairdresser, she would talk to the staff there about Serbia. She noticed that the older generations would remember and link Serbia with former Yugoslavia and the movie Walter Defends Sarajevo, but now the young generations know more about Serbian athletes such as the tennis player Novak Djokovic. But there is more to it than that.



The first Chinese bridge in Europe was built in Belgrade. Currently, the Trilateral project between China, Serbia and Hungary on the modernization of the railway between Serbia and Hungary is ongoing.



Also, the Serbian culture center will soon be opened in Beijing and during the Presidential visit to Serbia in 2016, the foundation of the new Chinese culture center in Serbia was also being established.



Stefanovic concluded that her biggest joy from living in China is that her daughter learned about the Chinese culture and language.



"She has many friends here in China. She considered herself half Chinese, her Chinese name is Na Na and she even speaks with a Beijing accent," Stefanovic said.



She is happy for the opportunity that her daughter had in China. "When I was a kid I didn't know much about China, and I can still remember when my father brought me to see a Chinese acrobatic show in Belgrade. Seeing the beautiful, young girls dressed in fine clothes standing on each other's shoulders to form a tower, I was very impressed," she recalled.



After the performance, her father brought her backstage where she got to meet the performers.



"To my frustration, I could not understand them," she said. "Then I said to my father that I will learn their language, although I didn't even know at that time they were speaking Chinese."