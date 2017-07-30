Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





My husband and I can never reach an agreement when it comes to one question. Which is more comfortable - sleeping naked or in pajamas?



He is a firm believer that the best sleepwear is nothing at all.



I, on the contrary, wear pajamas. My sleepwear includes a long-sleeved top, pants, socks and an eye mask.



Sleeping in the nude is much more comfortable, relaxing and breezy, said my husband, adding that pajamas can twist, bunch up and get in the way. However, I feel it's more comfortable and reassuring wearing pajamas. Wearing good, soft, long pajamas makes me feel safe and allows me to fall asleep more easily.



While he believes it's healthier to be naked because pajamas are suffocating, unventilated and make it hard for his blood to flow, I believe wearing pajamas does our health more good since it protects us from some of the bacteria and chemical residue on the sheets, furniture and other things out there.



He said being in the nude is the only way he can fall asleep. I used to force him to wear pajamas, but he stayed wide awake for a few hours before falling asleep.



In addition, when it comes to cuddling, he insists that skin-to-skin feels nicer and more intimate, while I hate how skin, regardless of whom it belongs to, feels. It's weird and sticky in the summer.



Our preferences cause us to have very different opinions on how we spend our limited budget when it comes to the bedroom.



He prefers to go extravagant on nice bedding, including sheets and quilt covers made of natural fibers that "feel breathable and kind to one's skin."



However, I would rather spend our money on comfortable pajamas. And they have to be made of the softest fibers, preferably cotton. I prefer conservative two-piece pajamas, which include a long-sleeved top and long pants, over sexy, lace lingerie, but my husband is highly against this.



One thing that we do agree on is that the way one sleeps tells a lot about the personality of a person. People who sleep in the nude must feel very confident about themselves. They feel good in their skin.



As for folks like me, I am more uptight and careful in everything, from work to household chores. I certainly feel comfortable in my own bedroom, but wearing pajamas makes me feel safer.



I think it also has something to do with what we wear during the day. My husband wears suits to work, and he wants to feel free when he is home. My job doesn't require formal clothing, and I can just wear baggy pants and T-shirts to work. Therefore, I don't feel the need to get out of my constricting clothes and let my body breathe afterward.



As sleeping is one of the most important things in our lives, neither one of us will compromise. We talked and talked, but it remains unsolved. The current situation is that we have agreed that we each keep our own sleeping habits and turn a blind eye to the other person's preferences.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.