Figuratively speaking

30 - the time that it will take to complete the journey from Beijing to Xiongan New Area
in Hebei Province on the high-speed railway. On July 21, China Railway Administration decided to build a railway between Beijing and Xiongan district, which will be 100.283 kilometers long. The project was started in May, and it is expected that in 2019 people in Xiongan will be able to take the train to the new airport being built in Beijing's Daxing district.
25 - the number of underground passageways at Chang'an Avenue in Beijing that need to be repaired. These passageways have numerous problems such as cracks and leakage on rainy days. To not affect passengers, workers are only allowed to work from midnight to 5 am. In 2016, the agency responsible for road maintenance repaired two of the passageways and plans to finish the remaining 23 passageways by the end of 2017.
4,000 - the amount of money that a hotel can save in yuan ($593) each month by turning up the temperature on the air conditioner one degree. As the weather heats up, the usage of air conditioners has increased dramatically, especially for hotels. Under the encouragement of the Beijing government, All Seasons Hotel decided to set the air conditioner temperature between 26 C and 28 C. By doing so, the hotel can save up to 10 percent on daily electricity use.
120,000 - the area in square meters of northern Beijing's biggest flea market, Dongsanqi Market, which was pulled down and turned into a parking lot. Since 2015, private sellers in the market started moving out and 15,245 square meters of land was cleared. In 2016, 36,186 square meters were cleared and in 2017 the project was finished.