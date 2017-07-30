Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

So said a man surnamed Yang who convinced a 19-year-old female college student surnamed Liu to join his illegal drug business. In February, Liu's friend introduced Yang to her on Wechat. Attracted by the great benefits of the business, Liu began to sell marijuana on Wechat Moments and earned 600 yuan ($89) on the first trade. After being caught by the police, Liu was sentenced to five months in prison by Beijing Third Intermediate People's Court. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)