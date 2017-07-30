2 men arrested after girl raped twice in UK: report

Two men have been arrested after a girl was shockingly raped twice on the same night in the British city of Birmingham, BBC reported on Saturday.



The 14-year-old was attacked at Witton station in Birmingham on Tuesday night and was then raped again after flagging down a vehicle as she left the station in the early hours of Wednesday, according to BBC.



Two men, aged 35 and 27, have been held on suspicion of rape relating to the first attack. Police are still hunting another man over the second rape.



Tony Fitzpatrick, from British Transport Police, appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.



"The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2 a.m. (on Wednesday).



"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning," he said.

