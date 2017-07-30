At least 8 killed in Nigeria twin suicide attacks

At least eight people were killed in twin suicide attacks which rocked a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, a local government official confirmed on Saturday.



Two female suicide bombers carried out the attack late Friday, said Rawa Modu, head of the Dikwa local district in the state.



At least 14 others were injured in the attack.



Modu said the suicide bombers were suspected to have infiltrated the camp to detonate their improvised explosive devices.



Seven victims had died on the spot and other died later in the hospital, according to the official.



Terror group Boko Haram was suspected to have carried out the attacks.



The group is blamed for the deaths of more than 20,000 people and displacing of 2.3 million others in Nigeria since their attacks started in 2009.

