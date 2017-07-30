Jordan says keeps Palestinian issue on top global agenda

Jordan said on Saturday that it does not spare any opportunity to place the Palestinian issue, as well as safeguarding Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, on top global agenda.



Jordanian King Abdullah II made the remarks at a meeting with chief editors and media professionals.



The king voiced support for the steadfastness of the Jerusalemites, stressing the importance of the Palestinian-Jordanian joint stance in the face of crisis.



The meetings also discussed Al-Aqsa Mosque crisis, including reopening of the mosque to worshipers and the restoration of its status quo.



The king said the Islamic Awqaf in Jerusalem played a key role in the restoration of calm in Al-Aqsa.



He stressed that the Arab kingdom will continue to play its historic role in protecting the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.



On the recent Israeli embassy shooting, the king said Jordan will not give up its rights and that the kingdom will take all measures to ensure that justice is fulfilled.



Last week, an Israeli embassy staffer in Amman shot dead a Jordanian teenager and a doctor near the embassy in Amman, after he alleged that the teenager attempted to attack him with a screwdriver.

