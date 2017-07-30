Egypt, Russia discuss efforts for WMD-free Mideast

Egyptian and Russian senior diplomats met here on Saturday to discuss efforts for no weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in the Middle East, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The two sides underscored methods to enhance efforts for establishing a Mideast WMD-free zone through joint preparatory committees ahead of the review conference of the 1995 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) scheduled in 2020, said the ministry's statement.



The Egyptian side was led by Hesham Badr, assistant foreign minister for multilateral and international security affairs, while the Russian delegation was headed by Mikhail Ulyanov, Foreign Ministy's director of department of security affairs and disarmament.



Egypt was the first to propose a WMD-free zone in the Middle East in 1990, which garnered broad international support yet limited practical progress.



Egypt and Arab states argue that such a WMD-free zone would contribute to regional peace, while Israel repeatedly declined calls to join the NPT.



Egypt and Russia signed an initial agreement in 2015 to build four nuclear power stations in the Arab country by 2022, but the final deal hasn't yet been signed.

