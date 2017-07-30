China's Sun Yang to compete in men's medley relay at worlds

China's Sun Yang will compete in the men's 4x100m medley relay on the final day of the 17th FINA World Championships, the Chinese swimming team confirmed here on Saturday.



After competing seven races in four days, Sun decided on Friday to withdraw from the 1,500m freestyle "for the sake of his health and preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games".



He claimed gold medals in the 400m and 200m freestyle, also finishing fifth in 800m free.



Sun has tallied three Olympic gold medals and nine world titles in freestyle events.

