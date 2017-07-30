Vettel claims pole position at Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Ferrari locks out front row for Sunday's race as German Sebastian Vettel claimed pole position and Kimi Raikkonen of Finland placed second on Saturday during the qualifying session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary.



Leader of the Formula One World Championship, Vettel won his 48th career pole position for Sunday's race. He set the time of 1 minute and 16.276 seconds. The German was followed by his teammate Raikkonen, who was only 0.168 second slower.



Both Mercedes' drivers were fast enough for second row, with Valtteri Bottas of Finland placing third and with Lewis Hamilton of Britain placing fourth. Hamilton was fastest in Q2 but made quite a few mistakes in Q3. Hamilton's hunt for the record-equalling 68th pole position is still open.



Third row is Red Bull's, with Dutch Vestapen placing fifth and his team-mate Australian Daniel Ricciardo in sixth.



Renault's Nico Hulkenberg of Germany was fast enough for seven, McLaren's Spanish Fernando Alonso was eighth, followed by his Belgian teammate Stoffel Vandoorne in ninth and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz of Spain completing the top 10.



Toro Rosso's Russian driver Daniil Kvyat placed 13th but will lose three places on Sunday's grid due to impeding Williams' Lance Stroll of Canada during the Q1 segment of qualifying. The Russian driver is only two points away from a one-race ban.



Unwell Williams' driver Felipe Massa of Brazil was replaced by Scotish driver Paul di Resta who placed 19th. Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix will be first for di Resta after his last Grand Prix in 2013 in Brazil.



Vettel said after the qualifying: "It's hot, it's always hot here (in Hungary). It's tought for the tyres. We saved a set compared to others. We'll see. I think the race is long and a lot of things to look out for."



Race day is expected to be hot, as is tradition in Hungary and the tyre management could be the key to a successful race, especially after the teams could not complete all the programs during Friday runnings due to many red flags.

