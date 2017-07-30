Works displayed on children's art exhibition in NW China

A boy views pictures during a children's art exhibition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2017. More than 2,900 pieces of works were displayed on the exhibition. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Children and their parents view pictures during a children's art exhibition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2017. More than 2,900 pieces of works were displayed on the exhibition. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A child views pictures during a children's art exhibition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2017. More than 2,900 pieces of works were displayed on the exhibition. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A boy creates a picture with buttons during a children's art exhibition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2017. More than 2,900 pieces of works were displayed on the exhibition. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)