RoboMaster 2017 summer camp held in Shenzhen, Guangdong

A student adjusts a robot during the robot competition at RoboMaster 2017 summer camp in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2017. RoboMaster 2017 summer camp for high school students is held to promote robotics education and provide a platform for young inspiring engineers to showcase their robotics skills. About 45 high school students aged between 15 and 16 took part in this year's three-week camp. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

