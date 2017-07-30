Xi reviews troops in field for first time

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/30 9:20:04

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the country's armed forces in the field on Sunday morning, as part of the commemorations to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).It is the first time that President Xi, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, observed such a massive parade staged in the field.Clad in camouflage military suit, Xi stood in an open-roof jeep that drove slowly past formations of troops as military music was being played through loudspeakers.