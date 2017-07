Photo: Screengrab from cctv.com

Echelons of helicopters flew past the reviewing stand in a military parade on Sunday at the Zhurihe military training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Seventeen helicopters flew in the formation that spelt the Chinese characters of "Ba Yi", which means Aug. 1, or the Army Day.Twenty-four helicopters flew in the formation of the number "90" symbolizing the epic journey of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 90 years.