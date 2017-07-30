Xi orders PLA to stay loyal to Party, serve the people

President Xi Jinping on Sunday ordered the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to follow the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after reviewing a grand military parade at the Zhurihe military training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to mark the PLA's 90th founding anniversary.



"Officers and soldiers, you must unswervingly stick to the fundamental principle and system of the Party's absolute leadership over the army, always listen to and follow the Party's orders, and march to wherever the Party points to," Xi said.



PLA officers and soldiers should firmly adhere to the fundamental goal of serving the people wholeheartedly, and always stand together with the people, Xi said.



