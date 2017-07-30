China displays electronic warfare equipment at Army Day parade

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday displayed some of the latest military hardware for electronic warfare in a grand parade to mark its 90th founding anniversary.



Among hundreds of armaments that were paraded at the Zhurihe military training base were 16 items of the PLA's latest electronic warfare equipment that can disrupt enemy radar and communication in air defense and field battles, according to Wu Yafei, head of the electronic confrontation formation at the parade.



"Electronic warfare has now become a key means of combat in modern warfare," said Wu.



"The enlisting of the new electronic warfare equipment in the PLA has significantly enhanced its capability in this field," Wu said.



The parade also showcased two models of electronic reconnaissance vehicles, a Y-8 electronic jamming aircraft, and a group of military drones that can "paralyze and suppress" enemy early-warning and command communication systems.



The Zhurihe parade is the first time that China commemorated Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1, with a military parade since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

