Beijing accuses Tianjin of air, water pollution cover-up

China's environmental authorities have accused the Tianjin government of "wantonly covering up" the city's failed efforts in dealing with its increasing air and water pollution.



"Although Tianjin held meetings and public awareness campaigns … it was more lip service than action," an oversight team dispatched by the Ministry of Environmental Protection said Saturday.



The team also accused officials in Tianjin, population 15.4 million, of "obviously failing people's expectations and leaving many acute environmental problems unsolved."



Air quality in Tianjin has worsened in recent years, the inspection team found. Density of PM 2.5 particles increased 27.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same period last year, while the density of nitrogen dioxide rose by even a greater percent in 2016, the team found.



In addition, the team accused some district governments in Tianjin of attempting to "fool inspectors" by intentionally covering up environmental hazards.



For instance, government of Ninghe district blocked drain outlets of some pollution sources and built temporary water-retaining walls to cover up the district's lack of proper sewage treatment.



As a result, only 15 percent of Tianjin's surface water reaches state safety standards.



Inspectors called on the city to make combating pollution a priority, accusing Tianjin - a city within the heavily-polluted Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in North China - of lagging behind other cities and provinces in environmental protection efforts.



Global Times



