Watermelon festival celebrated in E China's Anhui

A young contestant tries to win a big eater title in a watermelon festival in Chengkan Township of Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, July 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Cao Xiaodong)

Farmers play a game as they celebrate a watermelon festival in Chengkan Township of Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province July 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Cao Xiaodong)

Farmers present a watermelon as they celebrate a watermelon festival in Chengkan Township of Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province July 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Cao Xiaodong)