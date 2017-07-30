Typhoon Nesat makes landfall in southeast China

Typhoon Nesat, the ninth typhoon of the year, made landfall in southeast China's Fujian Province Sunday morning.



Nesat, packing maximum winds of up to 33 meters per second at its center, landed at coastal Fuqing City around 6 a.m. after travelling across Pingtan Island, according to local meteorological authorities.



The local government in Fuqing has ordered officials and volunteers to step up patrols to ensure the safety of locals as heavy rain pounded the city.



At 10 a.m., Nesat weakened to a tropical storm and continued to weaken when moving northwestward at 15 to 20 km per hour.



With no respite, Typhoon Haitang, the tenth typhoon of the year, was forecast to land in southern Taiwan Sunday night and make a second landing in somewhere between Xiapu and Jinjiang in Fujian Province Monday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center.



The two typhoons were expected to bring heavy rain and strong gales to the coastal province, the provincial flood control office said.



The precipitation in some regions could reach 500 mm, and mountainous regions could face high risks of geological disasters, the office said.



By Saturday, about 27,000 people had been evacuated to safety from fish farms in Fujian. Local authorities also extended the fishing ban earlier scheduled to be lifted on Aug. 1.

