Taiwan issues alert as Typhoon Haitang follows Nesat

Taiwan's weather agency continued issuing sea and land alerts Sunday as Typhoon Haitang was forecast to hit the island later this day on the heels of Typhoon Nesat.



Nesat weakened as it moved away from Taiwan Sunday morning, while Haitang, centered on southwest Eluanbi as of 11 a.m. Sunday, was gaining strength and moving toward the island, the agency said.



Torrential rains are anticipated in Pingtung, Chiayi and Tainan as well as the mountainous areas in Kaohsiung and Taitung Sunday. Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu were also forecast to have heavy rain. The weather authorities warned possible geological disasters in these areas.



Offices and schools on the island announced closures Sunday in the wake of the double storm. Road closures caused by Nesat have not yet reopened.



Rainfall in the north and northeastern parts of Taiwan may weaken as Nesat moves off, but Haitang is likely to spread torrential rain across the island later Sunday.



Taiwan will feel the greatest impact of Nesat and Haitang from Sunday to Monday, with areas around the island expected to see strong wind and heavy rain, particularly central and southern Taiwan, the weather bureau said.



Typhoon Nesat, which made landfall Saturday evening in Taiwan's Yilan county, brought showers in many parts of the island and caused damages.



A total of 191,898 households in Taiwan had experienced power outages Saturday evening, according to the island emergency operation center. More than 70,000 had power restored as of 10 p.m. Saturday. The main areas where the power outages struck were Yilan, Pingtung and Hualien counties.

