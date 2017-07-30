Israel opens al-Mathara gate in Aqsa mosque at dawn

Israeli forces opened at dawn on Sunday al-Mathara gate in Al Aqsa Mosque, MENA news agency reported.



Hundreds of al Quds residents staged a sit-in on Saturday in front of the gate in a protest over closing it by the Israelis.



Islamic Awqaf Department of Al Quds City is closely monitoring the Israeli police commitment with opening the gate of the holy mosque and allowing worshipers to perform their prayers.



On July 15, Israeli police closed and cancelled Friday noon prayers in the al-Aqsa Mosque and briefly detained Jerusalem's top Muslim leader after three Palestinians and two Israeli police officers were killed in a gun battle in the mosque compound.

