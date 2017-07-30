Pakistani scholarship attracts thousands of Afghan students

Pakistani Embassy has started a four-day process of examination for scholarship in its Kabul based headquarter and its diplomatic missions in other Afghan cities, drawing attention of around 8,000 students to join to test, a private local news agency reported.



Quoting Akhtar Munir, the press attaché of the embassy, Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the test with some 8,000 Afghan online applicants would be overseen by a delegation of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.



Mohammad Abid, a student who took part in the test, thanked Pakistani government for providing higher education opportunities for Afghan students. He said the test was conducted in transparent manner but he complained the paper was difficult.



Wasim Hashmi, an advisor to Human Resource Development at Education Commission of the host country, said that Pakistan had approved master and doctorate scholarships for Afghan students for the first time, in addition to bachelor scholarships.



The scholarship includes medicine, engineering, law, economics, pharmacy, computer science and other disciplines, as well as tuition fee, health expenditures, hostel fee and food charges. Successful candidates will also receive monthly pocket money.



In the past, most of Afghan students were unable to complete studies because of language difficulties, but now they will be provided a six-month language course ahead of beginning main course studies, according to the report.

