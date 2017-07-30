Sleepless in Shanghai

The recent explosion of 24-hour convenience stores, restaurants, parks, gymnasiums and bookstores are helping give Shanghai a new reputation as a sleepless metropolis. This Global Times photographer decided to pay a visit to some of the city's round-the-clock public facilities to capture local night moths in action.With a history of over 100 years, Zhongshan Park officially started a new 24-hour "night park" one year ago, occupying an area of 209,600 square meters and 120 scenic spots with an abundance of flourishing flora and fauna functioning as air purifiers for park-goers to detox their lungs.As the first 24-hour bookstore in Shanghai, Popular Bookmall on Fuzhou Road started operating a round-the-clock service in 2012. Resembling a museum, with entire walls of artwork and covers of The Young Companion, China's leading integrated pictorial, readers can spend a tranquil night curled up with a book and a cup of coffee.The city's first 24-hour fitness venue, Yangpu District People's Fitness Center, is an affordable venue for busy office workers who don't have any free time during the day to stay healthy. The fitness venue reduces its labor costs and improves clients' experiences with a space-aged facility.And, of course, the hundreds of 24-hour manned and unmanned convenience stores across the city providing cold drinks and hot meals at all hours. So popular are many of these establishments that the local expat community have even turned a few venues into their own private "after parties," where foreigners gather for alcohol following a night of clubbing.Global Times

Residents working out at an all-night gymnasium

A reader at the Popular Bookmall around midnight

The very first 24-hour convenience store in Shanghai

Night runners at 24-hour serviced Zhongshan Park

Zhongshan Park

Snoozing at the Popular Bookmall





Popular Bookmall Photos: Yang Hui/GT