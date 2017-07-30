Happy birthday:



Your natural social skills will ensure that you stand out at any gathering. Those around you will be drawn to your unusual ideas and charming personality. Financial issues should be made a priority. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 13, 17.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may find yourself having trouble making up your mind today. Rather than taking your chances by forcing yourself to choose before you are ready, be patient and allow yourself enough time to consider the benefits and negatives of each decision you make. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Today will be an excellent time to get out and have some fun. A day trip or an interesting event will end up putting a spring in your step. You will have even more fun if you invite a close friend along for the ride. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your ability to perceive the truth will be hampered today, so steer clear of people who you feel you can't trust. An event that catches you by surprise will cause you to look at the world with new eyes. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not hesitate to accept a position of authority within your organization or group. Influential individuals are sure to be impressed by your knowledge and innovative ideas, and your prestige will increase. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your social luck is on the decline. This may make dealings with others seriously problematic today. Your time will be better spent on individual pursuits. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Ignoring your feelings is not a sensible life strategy. Doing this will only leave you feeling irritated at every little thing. Face your emotions and try to figure out what is making you feel this way. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Take care that you do not take a loved one for granted. Take time out today to nurture your most important relationships. Work and outside pressures will take a toll on your personal life and domestic situation if you let them. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Romance is in the air tonight. If you are single, someone special is out there waiting for you to make a move; if you are already in a committed relationship, this will be a great time to turn up the passion. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will have the opportunity to really shake things up at work today. Everyone will be amazed by your quick-thinking and willingness to be proactive. A money issue will rear its ugly head. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not hesitate to call on the support of friends and family if you are feeling frustrated. You need all the help you can get right now. Your financial luck is looking up. Real estate ventures will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Not everyone will be able to understand what is going on in your life right now. Be diplomatic when expressing your views, and keep your explanations simple and easy to follow if you want to win over the support of others. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A passionate romance will reach full bloom if you take part in an outdoor activity or adventure. Technical issues may end up causing you some serious headaches. ✭✭✭