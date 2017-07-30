puzzle
ACROSS
1 Individual squats, curls and such
5 Met expectations?
10 Rock with lots of makeup
14 Thing to strike while it's hot
15 Noon meal, for many
16 Longest sentence possible
17 Drink with lots of bubbles
18 What an emcee will provide
19 What Shrek is
20 Japanese city that held a world Expo
22 Wannabe actor's need
24 Rescind, as a driver's license
27 Word with "gasp" or "ditch"
28 Little bit of gel
30 One-eyed Norse god
31 "___ Alive" (Bee Gees hit)
34 Supped
35 Aren't anymore
36 Type of indoor football
37 Study like crazy
39 Large edible ray
42 Talks and talks
43 Employer, sometimes
45 Wreck site
47 Dirt road hazard
48 Cobbler's stuff?
50 Lose to gravity
51 Muddy barnyard digs
52 Narrow wood strip
53 "The Little Mermaid" villain
55 Plentiful
58 Hindu term of respect
61 Great thing to go out with
62 Get more value from
65 Russo of Hollywood
66 Outer limit
67 Carpenter with the pipes?
68 Fence opening
69 Some jeans
70 Gallant charger
71 Strong smell
DOWN
1 "___ Suave" (1990 hit)
2 Greek Cupid
3 Annual event featuring frigid water
4 Double-crosser of biblical proportions
5 "Aladdin" figure
6 Jog
7 Soon
8 "God's Little ___"
9 Sandbanks in water
10 Book addendum
11 Innovative and then some
12 One of the "Mod Squad" hairdos
13 Convene
21 Formally declare as true
23 Base contents?
25 Poems that honor
26 Spock's superior
28 Russian country house
29 Take ___ down memory lane
32 Johnny Five's need
33 Like extremely foul weather
38 Motley assortments
40 Binge
41 Snakelike fishes
44 Abbr. after an elderly general's name
46 Cold alternatives?
49 Hammerheads and others
54 "Key ___" (Bogart film)
55 Cain's victim
56 Responded to the auctioneer
57 What a slob is not
59 Thoroughly enjoying
60 Beverage on tap
63 "Get it?"
64 Shut down
solution