puzzle





ACROSS



1 Individual squats, curls and such



5 Met expectations?



10 Rock with lots of makeup



14 Thing to strike while it's hot



15 Noon meal, for many



16 Longest sentence possible



17 Drink with lots of bubbles



18 What an emcee will provide



19 What Shrek is



20 Japanese city that held a world Expo



22 Wannabe actor's need



24 Rescind, as a driver's license



27 Word with "gasp" or "ditch"



28 Little bit of gel



30 One-eyed Norse god



31 "___ Alive" (Bee Gees hit)



34 Supped



35 Aren't anymore



36 Type of indoor football



37 Study like crazy



39 Large edible ray



42 Talks and talks



43 Employer, sometimes



45 Wreck site



47 Dirt road hazard



48 Cobbler's stuff?



50 Lose to gravity



51 Muddy barnyard digs



52 Narrow wood strip



53 "The Little Mermaid" villain



55 Plentiful



58 Hindu term of respect



61 Great thing to go out with



62 Get more value from



65 Russo of Hollywood



66 Outer limit



67 Carpenter with the pipes?



68 Fence opening



69 Some jeans



70 Gallant charger



71 Strong smell

DOWN



1 "___ Suave" (1990 hit)



2 Greek Cupid



3 Annual event featuring frigid water



4 Double-crosser of biblical proportions



5 "Aladdin" figure



6 Jog



7 Soon



8 "God's Little ___"



9 Sandbanks in water



10 Book addendum



11 Innovative and then some



12 One of the "Mod Squad" hairdos



13 Convene



21 Formally declare as true



23 Base contents?



25 Poems that honor



26 Spock's superior



28 Russian country house



29 Take ___ down memory lane



32 Johnny Five's need



33 Like extremely foul weather



38 Motley assortments



40 Binge



41 Snakelike fishes



44 Abbr. after an elderly general's name



46 Cold alternatives?



49 Hammerheads and others



54 "Key ___" (Bogart film)



55 Cain's victim



56 Responded to the auctioneer



57 What a slob is not



59 Thoroughly enjoying



60 Beverage on tap



63 "Get it?"



64 Shut down





solution





