Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/30 17:38:39

ACROSS

  1 Individual squats, curls and such

  5 Met expectations?

 10 Rock with lots of makeup

 14 Thing to strike while it's hot

 15 Noon meal, for many

 16 Longest sentence possible

 17 Drink with lots of bubbles

 18 What an emcee will provide

 19 What Shrek is

 20 Japanese city that held a world Expo

 22 Wannabe actor's need

 24 Rescind, as a driver's license

 27 Word with "gasp" or "ditch"

 28 Little bit of gel

 30 One-eyed Norse god

31 "___ Alive" (Bee Gees hit)

 34 Supped

 35 Aren't anymore

 36 Type of indoor football

 37 Study like crazy

 39 Large edible ray

 42 Talks and talks

 43 Employer, sometimes

 45 Wreck site

 47 Dirt road hazard

 48 Cobbler's stuff?

 50 Lose to gravity

 51 Muddy barnyard digs

 52 Narrow wood strip

 53 "The Little Mermaid" villain

 55 Plentiful

 58 Hindu term of respect

 61 Great thing to go out with

 62 Get more value from

 65 Russo of Hollywood

 66 Outer limit

 67 Carpenter with the pipes?

 68 Fence opening

 69 Some jeans

 70 Gallant charger

 71 Strong smell

DOWN

  1 "___ Suave" (1990 hit)

  2 Greek Cupid

  3 Annual event featuring frigid water

  4 Double-crosser of biblical proportions

  5 "Aladdin" figure

  6 Jog

  7 Soon

  8 "God's Little ___"

  9 Sandbanks in water

 10 Book addendum

 11 Innovative and then some

 12 One of the "Mod Squad" hairdos

 13 Convene

 21 Formally declare as true

 23 Base contents?

 25 Poems that honor

 26 Spock's superior

 28 Russian country house

 29 Take ___ down memory lane

 32 Johnny Five's need

 33 Like extremely foul weather

 38 Motley assortments

 40 Binge

 41 Snakelike fishes

 44 Abbr. after an elderly general's name

 46 Cold alternatives?

 49 Hammerheads and others

 54 "Key ___" (Bogart film)

 55 Cain's victim

 56 Responded to the auctioneer

 57 What a slob is not

 59 Thoroughly enjoying

 60 Beverage on tap

 63 "Get it?"

 64 Shut down

