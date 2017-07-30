Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

personal information



身份信息



(shēnfèn xìnxī)

A: I heard that related authorities are drafting a plan to have a person's identity information be a requirement for sending out an express delivery package.



据说有关部门拟把寄件人提供身份信息列为快递寄件的条件。



(jùshuō yǒuɡuān bùmén nǐ bǎ jìjiànrén tíɡōnɡ shēnfèn xìnxī lièwéi kuàidì jìjiàn de tiáojiàn.)



B: So does that mean in the future we will have to give our real name to mail a package? Because I've been afraid to leak my personal information, I've always used a fake name to mail stuff.



所以寄快递要提供真名了？怕个人信息泄露, 我寄件一直用的化名。



(suǒyǐ jìkuàidì yào tíɡōnɡ zhēnmínɡ le？pà ɡèrén xìnxī xièlòu, wǒ jìjiàn yīzhí yònɡ de huàmínɡ.)

A: Yup. If the regulations are put in place, delivery companies will have the responsibility to check the mailers' identification information, as well as insure that customers' information remains safe.



对。如规定落实, 快递公司需核验寄件人身份信息, 也要确保客户信息安全。



(duì. rú ɡuīdìnɡ luòshí, kuàidì ɡōnɡsī xū héyàn jìjiànrén shēnfèn xìnxī, yěyào quèbǎo kèhù xìnxī ānquán.)