Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"My finger survived, beyond expectations."Zhang Bingxin, a 55-year-old resident, was badly injured while using a small electric saw at home earlier this year, cutting off his left index finger. He simply threw the severed finger away, as he thought it was impossible to recover. However, a doctor at Shanghai Haihua Hospital asked Zhang's families to retrieve it and then performed reconstructive surgery for him. Zhang, who has recovered and has use of his hand again, sent a silk banner to the hospital staff to show his gratitude.