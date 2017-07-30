Word Matters

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/30 17:43:40

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT





"My finger survived, beyond expectations."

Zhang Bingxin, a 55-year-old resident, was badly injured while using a small electric saw at home earlier this year, cutting off his left index finger. He simply threw the severed finger away, as he thought it was impossible to recover. However, a doctor at Shanghai Haihua Hospital asked Zhang's families to retrieve it and then performed reconstructive surgery for him. Zhang, who has recovered and has use of his hand again, sent a silk banner to the hospital staff to show his gratitude.

