Journalism student thrives in Shanghai media internship

When I first started my internship at the Global Times Metro Shanghai, I was just an over-anxious teenager eager to make a solid first impression at one of China's largest English-language daily newspapers.



I initially had this idea that a newsroom was some chaotic, intimidating, hierarchical arena where solemn suit-wearing journalists battled it out for bylines, chased scoops and conducted interviews.



The past three months proved me completely wrong. First and foremost, the Global Times' office is nothing like the intense newsroom I initially envisioned. My coworkers are 99 percent females under 30, Chinese, and totally laid back.



The internship itself is sink-or-swim; from the first day I was thrown into the deep end without much direction - "think about something to write, then write it!" was my first assignment - and while many newbies might flail, I quickly learned how to power-stroke my way through each day's edition.



This sort of absolute editorial freedom not only contradicted everything I had heretofore been told about Chinese State media, but also taught me initiative. I soon found myself starting every morning with the following daily ritual:



First, browse all of the Shanghai news and community pages in English and Chinese, taking notes about timely topics that I might possibly want to explore either as a "TwoCents" editorial or an in-depth feature. I also learned that, as a writer, inspiration can strike anywhere, from my morning metro commutes to browsing local Web forums.



In journalism, keen observation is key; a skill that becomes honed over time. Noticing patterns in international and domestic coverage, placing my thumb on the pulse of Chinese social media or just keeping my ear to the ground for conversations that locals are having out on the street allowed me to jump onto trending topics while still hot.



In modern reportage, this is essential, as the pressure and onus is on journalists to stay relevant for the attention-span-deficient generation who only have time for headlines and maybe a quick scan of your first paragraph. I also learned that video has replaced text as the preferred medium of the masses. Thus, the Global Times recently launched its own video channel.



One day I was suddenly told by my managing editor that video production would also be one of my responsibilities, and just like that I was thrust into an all-new method of creating content. In addition to writing, I now had to go outside to conduct vox populi "man-on-the-street" interviews, then edit my footage into feature-length videos.



I marveled at how my coworkers completed this arduous process within two or three days, then racking in views and comments on GT's Weibo and WeChat accounts - the end-all-be-all measure of whether or not content is successful.



Conducting street interviews instilled in me a certain boldness that I previously lacked. One sweltering afternoon, standing around Jing'an Park with my video camera and microphone, I was rejected six times in a row by foreigners I approached for a story I was doing on China's sharing economy.



As humiliated as I felt, I learned that in journalism you can't take rejection personally, but persistence and patience always pay off and determines whether or not you return to the office empty-handed.



Personally, my internship also helped me enormously in terms of polishing my long-disused Putonghua. Conversing with coworkers in Chinese at pitch meetings boosted my confidence so that I no longer felt like an alien in my own ethnic culture and made me feel more connected to an ever-changing China.



As a media studies major back in the US, none of my myriad of related courses ever provided me as much insight into the world of journalism as these three months in an actual newsroom have. To other journalism students who might dread jumping into a full-time internship, or might balk at having to spend your weekends writing instead of sleeping in, trust me: there is nothing compared to the glorious feeling of learning something that can't be taught in a classroom, seeing your ideas in print and your name in the byline!



