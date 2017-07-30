Son and mother sue hospital for mix-up

A man surnamed Wang recently sued Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, where he was born 28 years ago, after discovering that he is in fact not the biological son of his parents via a paternity test completed in 2011, thepaper.cn reported.



After Wang was born, there were continuous rumors about his family saying that he did not look anything like his parents. Wang's father, suspecting his wife of cheating on him, divorced her when Wang was 15 years old.



In 2011, the family went to the hospital for a paternity test, which revealed that Wang and his parents are unrelated by blood. In 2016, Wang retook the test, but the results were the same.



Wang brought the hospital to the Shanghai Jing'an District People's Court asking for emotional distress compensation. The hospital published an announcement to show their sympathy for Wang's experience and said they will fully support an investigation.



Zhang, Wang's mother, requested that the hospital help her find her real biological son born that day and also find the biological parents of Wang. She also demanded that the hospital pay her 1.3 million yuan ($0.19 million) as compensation for the tragic mix-up.





