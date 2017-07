24-hour self-service travel permits to Hong Kong

Twenty-four-hour self-service travel permits to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan were rolled out recently at the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Laodong Daily reported.



The facilitating service also integrated permits to Taiwan into the system and allows exit-entry record checking.



The new service, aiming to promote the city's pilot free trade zone, helps to improve the public service efficiency of China's exit-entry administration bureaus.