Six typhoons hit Chinese coast within 10 days, setting new record

The 10th typhoon of this year was expected to make landfall in East China's Fujian Province late Sunday or early Monday, joining the residual circulation of Nesat, the ninth typhoon of the year. Emergency plans have been put in place to brace for the two typhoons, thepaper.cn reported.



Nesat made landfall in Taiwan's Yilan county at 7:10 pm Saturday and hit Fujian at around 6:00 am Sunday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Nesat will be joined by the 10th typhoon of the year, also the sixth since July 20, which was expected to land in central and northern Fujian late Sunday or early Monday, Xinhua reported.



Six consecutive typhoons have been formed since July 20, breaking the previous record of five back in 1967. The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth typhoons had been formed within just 34 hours, a rare occurrence in history, thepaper.cn reported.



A level III emergency response plan was launched by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters at 10:00 am Saturday to brace for the two typhoons set to hit Taiwan and Fujian in the weekend. Eight work teams have been dispatched to Fujian and other coastal provinces to assist with the emergency work, thepaper.cn reported.



China has a four-level emergency response mechanism to deal with droughts and floods, with the first-level to deal with the most serious cases. Under a level III emergency response plan, the office must report to the State Council within two hours and send a work team to the disaster zone within 24 hours, Xinhua said.



Agencies - Global Times





