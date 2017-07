Shaolin Temple kicks off ‘grand gathering’ competition

The first “grand gathering” kicked off at the 1,500-year-old Shaolin Temple in Central China’s Henan Province on July 29. An international martial arts competition is held Sunday at the temple on Songshan Mountain and sees martial arts masters compete across four disciplines, as well as demonstrate skills such as knife throwing, block breaking and stone lock lifting. The event will run through August 4.