Five killed, several injured in Mogadishu bomb blast

At least five people were killed and scores of others injured in a bomb explosion outside a police station in Mogadishu's city centre on Sunday, police said.



A police officer told Xinhua that a vehicle loaded with explosives blew up in the middle of road as traffic build up along Maka Al Mukarama road.



"The vehicle exploded in the midst of traffic along Maka al Mukarama road killing five people and injuring several others," said Yahye Mohamed.



The victims were largely civilian who were using the road.

