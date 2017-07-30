Latest China-Europe freight train leaves for Munich, Germany on July 28

China launched its newest Europe-bound freight train line at a ceremony in Linfen, North China’s Shanxi Province on July 28, 2017, people.com.cn reported. Departing for the first time, the China Railway Express line loaded with automobile parts and machine accessories is scheduled to arrive in Munich, Germany in around 10 days. The train will cover 10,000 kilometers along the Silk Road
Economic Belt, eventually delivering cargo to 10 companies in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, France and Italy.
Photo: People.com.cn
