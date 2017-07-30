Students, parents object after school tries to end summer vacation early

A middle school in North China's Hebei Province faced a wave of kickback from both parents and students after trying to cut summer vacation short to accommodate construction of their new campus.



Hengshui No.5 Middle School has been in a bind ever since discovering its lease on its north campus would run out before construction of its new buildings completed, media reported.



Realizing there wouldn't be enough room for students by fall semester, school officials decided they would try and stagger classes.



That meant trying to talk the entire eighth grade into returning to class on August 1 to make room for the incoming seventh grade.



According to the notice, eighth graders would instead continue their vacation between August 30 and September 30.



Students did not take it well. Parents argued "students' daily routine would be interrupted, and worse yet, the teaching schedule," read the report.



Facing objections from parents and students, the school's assistant principal, surnamed Han, scrapped the idea. The school has yet to remedy the problem, the report said.



China National Radio

