Falsely accused teen wins damages

A North China teen who was wrongfully held for more than 1 year on suspicion of rape received a fraction of the damages he was seeking after a lower court refused to pay him compensation.



The 14-year-old surnamed Zhou was awarded 130,000 yuan ($19,298) in damages by the Chengde Intermediate Court on July 6, thepaper.cn reported on Sunday.



Zhou was first taken into police custody on June 30, 2015. He was formally placed under arrest nine days later.



Zhou was released on August 18, 2016 - 393 days after he was first detained.



Zhou's legal counsel sought more than 1 million yuan from the Pingquan city court. However, the court refused compensation on the grounds that Zhou's statements before and after the arrest "did not match." Zhou then appealed.



The Chengde Intermediate Court ordered the city court to pay Zhou based on compensation guidelines.



Those found to be wrongfully convicted are eligible for 258.89 yuan in compensation a day, according to the latest guidelines, Xinhua reported.



Thepaper.cn





