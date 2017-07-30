US woman murdered on cruise wouldn’t ‘stop laughing at me,’ husband says

An American has been charged with murdering his wife during a cruise in Alaska because she wouldn't stop laughing at him, US authorities said Thursday.



According to court documents filed Wednesday, personnel of the Emerald Princess went into a cabin occupied by Kenneth Manzanares, 39, and his wife Kristy, and found her dead from a head wound.



Before the arrival of security agents, witnesses had gone into the couple's room and seen blood on Manzanares's hands.



When one of the witnesses asked him what had happened, Manzanares responded, "She would not stop laughing at me," according to the affidavit.



During a search by FBI agents, the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly said, "My life is over."



AFP

